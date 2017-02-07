Here’s How Twitter Is Trying to Stop Bullying and Abuse on Its Service

It might become more difficult for bad actors to hurl abusive comments at random people on Twitter.

Twitter said Tuesday that it made three new changes to its social messaging service that would presumably help its users avoid miscreants who clog their Twitter feeds with hurtful messages.

Critics have long chastised Twitter ( twtr ) for failing to prevent abuse on the popular messaging service. In July, Twitter suspended the accounts of people who harassed actress Leslie Jones after the Ghostbusters actress publicly announced she would leave Twitter because of the abuse.

Even Twitter’s former CEO Dick Costolo recently said that he wished he could have done more to stop online abuse during his tenure, according to news website Axios .

“I take responsibility for not taking the bull by the horns,” Costolo said, according to the report.

With the new changes, people who have been permanently suspended for previous bad behavior will be prevented from creating new accounts, wrote Twitter vice president of engineering Ed Ho in a blog post . Ho added that Twitter is “taking steps to identify” these troublemakers, but he did not elaborate on how exactly Twitter would do so.

A Twitter spokesperson said that the company will be "identifying these people through a number of signals," but the company won't reveal what those are because it doesn't "want folks to game the system."

Twitter is also developing a so-called “safe search” feature, which prevents users from seeing tweets with “potentially sensitive content” as well as tweets from blocked accounts or accounts users have muted from their individual feeds.

Ho also noted that Twitter is attempting to make “potentially abusive and low-quality replies” appear much lower in Twitter conversations than they would have been in the past. It’s unclear what exactly constitutes a “low-quality reply."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in tweet the new features were “a completely new approach to abuse on Twitter.”

As of now, Twitter isn’t detailing how exactly these new changes will be implemented. Ho said that some “some changes will be visible and some less so” to users.

