T.J. Maxx Tells Employees to Stop Promoting Ivanka Trump’s Products

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have pulled away from promoting Ivanka Trump products , according to a report from the New York Times.

A note sent to employees instructed workers at both stores to throw away Ivanka Trump signs and to stop displaying her brand's merchandise separately, the Times reported, citing confirmation from TJX Companies spokeswoman Doreen Thompson. (TJX is the parent company for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.)

"Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs," the note, obtained by the Times , said. Employees were told to mix Ivanka Trump products into the normal racks that carry other clothing.

The move by T.J. Maxx comes amid a battle between Nordstrom and President Trump, who criticized the retailer for dropping his daughter's clothing and accessory line.

Trump took to Twitter to say his daughter had been "treated so unfairly." The White House on Wednesday defended his Tweet , saying he was responding to an "attack on his daughter."

Other companies have also backed away from Ivanka's brand — Nieman Marcus got rid of her jewelry and accessories line on its website.