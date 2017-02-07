AppleApple Finally Releasing Long-Delayed BeatsX Earphones
Global ForumRobots Take Over the Science Museum in London
Exhibition at Science Museum
General MotorsHere’s What Drove GM’s Profit Down in the Fourth Quarter
A General Motors Co. Dealership Ahead Of Motor Vehicle Sales Figures
immigration banTop Chef’s Mark Simmons Reminds Customers That ‘Immigrants Make America Great’
Person paying waiter for restaurant bill
Whole Foods Market at Bryant Park in New York
Whole Foods Market at Bryant Park in New York.  Courtesy of Whole Foods
Whole Foods

Whole Foods Now Has a ‘Produce Butcher’ to Chop Your Fruit and Veggies

Aric Jenkins
4:38 PM UTC

Whole Foods' newly-opened market by New York City's Bryant Park has a unusual new feature: a "produce butcher."

An on-site employee will take care of fruit and vegetable prep work for any interested shoppers. The butcher will "cut, slice, dice, julienne, chop, and grate any produce item," according to a Whole Foods press release.

The service does not come without a price, however. The cost is set at $1 per pound for bulk items and an additional $1 for any individual items, according to Gothamist, a popular New York City blog.

The new store has food from New York City celebrity chefs as well as outposts from several of the city's most popular restaurants.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE