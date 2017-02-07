Whole Foods Market at Bryant Park in New York.

Whole Foods Now Has a ‘Produce Butcher’ to Chop Your Fruit and Veggies

Whole Foods' newly-opened market by New York City's Bryant Park has a unusual new feature: a "produce butcher."

An on-site employee will take care of fruit and vegetable prep work for any interested shoppers. The butcher will "cut, slice, dice, julienne, chop, and grate any produce item," according to a Whole Foods press release .

The service does not come without a price, however. The cost is set at $1 per pound for bulk items and an additional $1 for any individual items, according to Gothamist , a popular New York City blog.

The new store has food from New York City celebrity chefs as well as outposts from several of the city's most popular restaurants.