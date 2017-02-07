Valentine's DayThese Are the Best and Worst Cities to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Elizabeth Warren Will Take on Donald Trump in New Book

Jeremy Quittner
9:10 PM UTC

Politicians often write books about their experiences to burnish their credentials prior to a presidential run. Former President Barack Obama wrote Dreams of My Father and The Audacity of Hope, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote Hard Choices in 2014.

Now Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.), the progressive firebrand, is publishing This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class, which will be released April 18. (The jury is still out on the presidential run.)

As its name implies, the book is about the beleaguered American middle class, reportedly looking at how it’s changed from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to the present under President Donald Trump. It is also said to be a personal account of her battles in the Senate, and details her experiences with constituents struggling to maintain their economic place in the world.

“America's once-solid middle class is on the ropes, and now Donald Trump and his administration seem determined to deliver the knockout punch,” Warren said in a statement about the book. “At this perilous moment in our country's history, it's time to fight back."

Warren, a former Harvard law professor, has grabbed the spotlight recently for her hard-nosed grilling of Trump's cabinet picks, including the newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Tom Price, who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Warren, who pioneered the idea of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as part of the effort to reform Wall Street in the wake of the financial crisis in 2010, is also considered a contender for the 2020 presidential race.

This will be Warren’s tenth book. Her 2014 release, A Fighting Chance, was a best-seller.

