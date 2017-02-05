natural disasatersDozens Killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan Avalanches After Heavy Snowfall
AFGHANISTAN-WEATHER-AVALANCHE
VolkswagenAudi Recalls 576,000 Vehicles Over Fire Hazard and Airbag Issues
Spanish Vehicles Exports At Highest Level For Five Years
French politicsFrance’s Le Pen Launches Election Bid With Vow to Fight Globalization
French National Front Leader Marine Le Pen Officially Launches Her Presidential Election Campaign In Lyon
French politicsFrance’s Far-Left Melenchon Uses Hologram to Spread Election Message
FRANCE2017-VOTE-FAR-LEFT
NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LI - Falcons v Patriots
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Super Bowl LI football is featured at the West entrance at the Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Super Bowl 2017

Super Bowl Ads on Spanish-Language Networks Are a Fraction of the Cost, Despite Viewership

Madeline Farber
8:10 PM UTC

Though the Super Bowl has seen a rise in Latinx viewership in recent years, the cost of airing an ad on a Spanish-language network is still significantly less than one on an English-language network.

According to Forbes, a 30 second Super Bowl spot is going for as much as $5,000,000 on Fox, where as advertisers will pay a mere $250,000 for the same length spot on Fox Deportes, Fox's Spanish-language network that is airing the game this year.

But despite the cost disparity, both advertisers and networks are hoping to see long-term results, Forbes reports. For example, before this year, Fox Deportes had its own sales force that focused solely on Hispanic television. But thanks to an increase in Latino viewership, the Fox sales group has taken over the role—meaning that this year, "Super Bowl spots were sold as a package for both networks," Carlos Sánchez, EVP and general manager for Fox Deportes first told Forbes.

"This has been a huge advantage for us," he said.

Overall, about 85% of the ads on Fox Deportes will be the same as the English side, and in "most cases, they’ll be the exact same spots that you see in English, and you’ll see those same English spots on our air," Sánchez said, according to Forbes. Since about 70% of the Fox Deportes audience is bilingual, the English-language should be well-received, Forbes reports. However, 15% of the ads will still be Spanish-language specific.

Though Fox Deportes declined to release a list of its advertisers prior to the Super Bowl, Bud Light is one of the main advertisers that has confirmed a Spanish-language TV buy, Forbes reports. To watch that ad, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE