unicreditUniCredit Agrees Job Cuts With Unions Ahead of Cash Call Start
UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier Announces Plans For $13.8 Billion Stock Sale
LeadershipWhy It’s Time to Give Millennials a Chance to Lead
Man on unicycle drawing line
Most Powerful WomenSnap’s One Female Board Member Makes Less Than Her Male Colleagues
ST-cole
Faraday FutureFaraday Future Shrinks Planned Factory, Trims Car Lineup
swedish-women-government-trump
Isabella Lövin/Twitter
Most Powerful Women

Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Appears to Mock President Trump With All-Female Photo

Katie Reilly
8:06 PM UTC

Sweden’s deputy prime minister, Isabella Lövin, shared a photo Friday that showed her signing a climate bill surrounded by seven colleagues, all of whom were women.

The photo stands in stark contrast to a recent picture of U.S. President Donald Trump that received swift criticism from Democrats and abortion rights groups when it showed him signing an order reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits federal funding to international groups that perform abortions or provide information about the procedure. In the photo, Trump is surrounded by seven men.

Lövin's photo shows her staring down the camera as seven women, one of whom is visibly pregnant, look on. Sweden, which declared itself the "first feminist government in the world," has sought to make gender equality central to its policies.

“We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo,” said Lövin, who is also the environment and development aid minister, according to The Guardian.

Many on social media interpreted the photo as critique of Trump.

"Want to thank the thousands of awesome, powerful people from all around the world thanking us for the #climate law pic. Love. Stay focused!" Lövin tweeted on Saturday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE