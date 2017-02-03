Term Sheet — Friday, February 3

IPO CHRISTMAS

A few highlights from the debutante ball of world’s most secretive company, Snap Inc:

Basics: The ticker is NYSE: SNAP. The target raise is $3 billion.

Income: Snap is losing a ton of money, but revenue grew significantly last year. Snap brought in $404 million in 2016 and posted a net loss of $514 million. Compare that with 2015: $58 million in revenue and a net loss of $372 million. As Bloomberg’s Shira Ovide notes, Snap’s cost of revenue is higher than its actual revenue . At a reported $25 billion valuation, that’s a 62x price-to-sales ratio . (For comparison, Facebook’s ratio is 13x.)

Users: Snap has 158 million daily active users as of the fourth quarter of last year, and they’re hooked: They use the app an average of 18 times a day. It’s a story of compulsive usage.

But similar to Twitter in its IPO, Snap’s rate of growth is slowing. Users grew a respective 60% and 66% in the first two quarters of the year, but only 55% and 46% in the last two quarters.

Snap attributes the dropoff in user growth to “performance issues” from one of its product updates to Android phones and “increased competition” from companies that “launched products with similar functionality to ours.” Fixing the Android issue helped in December, the company says, but so did seasonal usage that won’t continue in future months.

In other words, Instagram Stories, which launched in August, is hurting Snapchat. After Mark Zuckerberg’s many failed attempts to copy Snapchat, he’s finally done it with Instagram Stories. If at first you don’t succeed, copy, copy again.

Rights: As expected, Snap isn’t giving shareholders a vote. The filing states that even if CEO Evan Spiegel or co-founder and CTO Robert Murphy get fired, they may be able to retain control of the company. Their total control is even listed as a risk factor. So is the fact that no other company has gone public with non-voting stock on a U.S. exchange. (Note: Facebook and Google’s dual-class stock structures allowed shareholders to vote, even if the votes were mostly meaningless against their founder’ preferred super-shares. Facebook has since created a third, non-voting class of shares.)

Ownership: Benchmark is the largest outside shareholder with 12.7% of the Class A stock. Lightspeed owns 8.3% of the Class A stock. Spiegel and co-founder Robert Murphy each own 21.8% of the Class A stock. Of Snap’s outside board members, (Michael Lynton, Joanna Coles, A.G. Lafley, Mitch Lasky, Scott Miller, Stanley Meresman and Christopher Young), Lasky, a partner with Benchmark, is the only venture capital investor.

Carrot: Spiegel gets an additional 3% of the company just for taking it public. As Peter Kafka of Recode notes , that’s a $750 million IPO bonus. The board granted that stock to him in 2015 “to motivate him to continue growing our business and improving our financial results.”

Risks: Snap has a robust section of risk factors. It’s twice as long as Facebook’s.

Competition: The self-described camera company considers its rivals to be Apple, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, YouTube and Twitter. In Asia: Kakao, Line, Naver, Snow and Tencent.

Narrative: The S-1 takes a conversational (dare I say millennial?) tone at times, explaining that, OMG, Snap didn't know how it would make money at first, but because “our server bills were getting expensive, “ the company “realized we needed to start monetizing—and fast.” Later, the company describes its team as “kind,” as in, “the type of kindness that compels you to let someone know that they have something stuck in their teeth even though it’s a little awkward.”

Not a sexting app: “When we were just getting started, many people didn’t understand what Snapchat was and said it was just for sexting, even when we knew it was being used for so much more.”

Hard to use: Snapchat has a reputation for being confusing. Lots of people have tried the app and abandoned it, and it is really, really hard to get people to give an app a second chance. (Just ask Twitter!) But Snap doesn’t view that as a problem: “Just because products are sometimes confusing when they’re new doesn’t mean we are going to stop building innovative products for our community. Part of the joy of using Snapchat is discovering new features and learning how to use all of the products that we create.” (If any of you are still confused by the app, see the helpful diagram map on page 72.)

Other fun facts: Snap paid nearly $1 million to protect Spiegel last year and bought $650,000 worth of legal work from his dad’s law firm. Snap’s office arrangement could lead to people feeling isolated and quitting. This may be the first ever S-1 to use the words selfie, sexting, party goat and barf . The company will spend $400 million a year on Google Cloud services over the next five years, meaning Google might make more money from Snapchat than Snapchat does . Snap paid $157.5 million to settle a lawsuit with its third co-founder.

Is it a buy? Investors I spoke with said yes. Not because they can tie the company’s performance to any sensible financial model, but because they have Facebook FOMO. “I’m willing to risk losing 50% if there’s a chance this is like Facebook and I can get 10x.” But they may have to stick around for the long haul: At its current expense base, investors estimate Snap would have to grow by around 12x to get to Facebook-style profit margins of around 40%.