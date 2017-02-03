Donald TrumpUber’s Travis Kalanick Isn’t the Only CEO Torn Between Trump and Furious Consumers
Luxury retailers

Ivanka Trump’s Neiman Marcus Products Are No Longer Online

Jeremy Quittner
6:48 PM UTC

Shoppers on Neiman Marcus’ website will no longer be able to purchase a $12,000 diamond bracelet designed by Ivanka Trump.

The bracelet was reportedly one of more than a dozen jewelry and accessory items designed by the First Daughter that have vanished from the tony retailer’s site with no explanation. Neiman Marcus did not respond to a request for comment.

Their disappearance comes soon after Nordstrom’s announcement Thursday that it had decided not to sell Ivanka Trump’s products for the spring season, due to poor sales. Nordstrom had primarily sold her shoes online.

“In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” Nordstrom said in a statement to the New York Times.

Trump’s footwear is designed under a licensing agreement with Marc Fisher.

A Trump representative told Fortune in October that total revenue for the Ivanka Trump Collection--including footwear, jewelry clothing--for fiscal 2016 was up 37% over the previous year, and monthly visitors to the brand’s website increased by 50% over the same period.

However, more than half of women in a national poll said they would not consider purchasing clothing from Trump’s clothing line, with that number rising to 75% among Democratic women.

Neiman Marcus is one of dozens of manufacturers, hotels and retailers targeted by protest group Grab Your Wallet. The group, which launched in October, is urging a boycott of companies either owned by the Trumps, that carry Trump-branded clothing and accessories, or that have offered financial support to President Trump’s political campaign. In addition to Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, Grab Your Wallet has urged Amazon and Zappos to stop selling Trump family products.

Grab Your Wallet founder Shannon Coulter acknowledged the Neiman development by retweeting this on Friday morning:

