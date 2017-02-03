Donald Trump Just Gave the 7 Biggest Banks a $35.4 Billion Boost In Value

As promised, President Donald Trump took his first step toward pulling back the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform act after just 13 days in office. To say bank investors are happy would be an understatement.

Trump signed the executive order Friday, which calls for the Treasury secretary to review the sweeping set of reforms created after the 2008-9 financial crisis . The news helped send shares of the seven biggest banks by market capitalization on the S&P 500 up by $35.4 billion. That's a 3% jump from the seven companies' combined market cap of $1.23 trillion, with Morgan Stanley leading the individual pack on a 5.6% jump.

Other big banks benefitting from the order include Wells Fargo , which gained 2.2%; Bank of America , 2.5%; Citigroup , 3%; Goldman Sachs , 4.3%; and U.S. Bancorp , 1.2%.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, an exchange-traded fund tracking the industry, has risen 18.6% since Trump won the election. Investors are expecting banks to benefit from Trump's lower corporate taxes and looser bank regulations, while Trump's fiscal stimulus package is also expected to push interest rates up higher — another boon for bank stocks.

The 'Trump rally' wasn't just limited to big banks. Visa , Invesco, and Synchrony Financial all ranked on the top 10 performing S&P 500 stocks Friday.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, all of the seven bank stocks, aside from Bank of America, have erased its losses from a week earlier, when Trump's ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations weighed on markets .

While a Dodd-Frank pull back could lower the bank's expenses, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is skeptical. He wrote a letter denouncing Trump's executive order on immigration earlier this week, adding that it could disrupt operations. To see what other banks had to say, including Wells Fargo and BAC, click here .