Donald TrumpUber’s Travis Kalanick Isn’t the Only CEO Torn Between Trump and Furious Consumers
President Trump Participates In Strategic And Policy Forum At The White House
RetirementHow a Rebounding Job Market Helped 401(k) Accounts Set A New Record
Inside A Choice Career Fair As Jobless Claims in U.S. Declined Ahead of Presidential Election
Most Powerful WomenCaitlyn Jenner Shares Message of Support for Transgender Texas Mayor: ‘I’m So Happy for Her’
Jess Herbst, the mayor of New Hope in Texas, is the state's first seated transgender mayor.
Global ForumPresident Trump’s Tweets Demonstrate How Social Media Can Hurt Democracy
Rex Tillerson Sworn In as 69th U.S. Secretary of State
Closing Day Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Toby Cosgrove met with Trump and other CEOs Friday Photograph by Bloomberg - via Getty Images
Cleveland Clinic

Doctors Across America Are Slamming the Cleveland Clinic’s CEO for His Ties to Trump

Sy Mukherjee
7:21 PM UTC

The head of one of the most venerated health systems in the world is coming under fire for a perceived closeness to President Donald Trump.

Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove, who met with Trump on Friday alongside the chief executives of companies like GM, IBM, Tesla, Walmart, and many others as part of the president's Strategic and Policy Forum, is facing fierce criticism from doctors, nurses, and medical students across America who feel Cosgrove's ties to Trump signal tacit support for his controversial policies - especially his recent immigration and refugee ban targeting Muslims.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

An open letter to Cosgrove from medical professionals launched just three days ago has already gathered more than 1,100 signatures, including from Stanford, USC, Case Western Reserve, and the Cleveland Clinic itself.

Most of the political tension involves the immigration ban and Cleveland Clinic's planned fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Signatories to the letter are demanding that Cosgrove relocate the fundraiser and publicly condemn the immigration ban.

"Through this [fundraiser] you are supporting a president who has, in his first ten days in office, reinstated the global gag rule, weakened the Affordable Care Act, fast-tracked construction of both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines through legally protected native lands, and banned legal U.S. residents from majority-Muslim countries," they wrote.

"All of these actions directly harm human health and well-being in the United States and abroad. Your willingness to hold your fundraiser at a Trump resort is an unconscionable prioritization of profit over people. It is impossible for the Cleveland Clinic to reconcile supporting its employees and patients while simultaneously financially and publicly aiding an individual who directly harms them."

For Clinic doctors, the issue's gotten personal. Several dozen physicians held a silent protest at the facilities Thursday in support of their colleague Dr. Suha Abushamma, a resident physician who was detained at New York's JFK airport and eventually forced to return to Saudi Arabia. Abushamma is a Muslim woman with Sudanese nationality; she says that customs officials barred her from speaking to her attorney and misled her into signing away her visa.

Cosgrove is far from the only prominent executive facing the heat for having a relationship with Trump, who also considered him as a potential nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Uber CEO Travis Kalanick eventually dropped out of the business advisory council that met Friday morning after outrage over his perceived connection to Trump led to more than 200,000 customers ditching the ride-sharing service. Tesla's Elon Musk has been at pains to explain he doesn't necessarily agree with Trump's actions but feels he can do good by having a seat at the president's table.

The scientific community has also expressed outrage over the Trump administration's attitude towards science, including skepticism surrounding climate change and vaccine safety. Activist groups are planning a scientists' protest march akin to the Women's March that occurred over Inauguration weekend for Earth Day, and a new nonprofit called 314 Action is urging scientists to run for political office in order to sway policy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE