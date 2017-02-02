GoPro’s Drone Is Back on the Market Just 3 Months After Its Recall

GoPro reintroduced its Karma drone to the market Wednesday, roughly three months after recalling all the models it had sold.

The camera maker pulled its drone model from shelves in early November, after the Karma first went on sale Oct. 23, because a few of the quadcopters "lost power during operation," the company said at the time. GoPro said the problem was a faulty battery latch that could cause the batteries to lose connection mid-flight.

"To clarify, this Karma is the same Karma that launched last year — to the naked eye," GoPro said in its press release Wednesday. "If you break the construction down, you’d see that we’ve redesigned the battery latch."

GoPro touts the Karma as an easy way to obtain "Hollywood-caliber footage" from a drone, due to its stabilizer system . The company offered full refunds for all of the roughly 2,500 drones customers had purchased.

Now, the price is still $799 for a drone with no camera or $1,099 with one (and GoPro is offering a model without a stabilizer for $599, as they recently started selling the stabilizer separately). The Karma is currently available on the GoPro website or from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon .

GoPro reported a nearly 40% plummet in third-quarter revenue in November, and is expected to announce its fourth-quarter performance shortly.