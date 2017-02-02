GOPROGoPro Shares Tumble 11% On Continued Weak Sales
gopro karma drone back on the market
Market IntelligenceThe Tablet Market Continues to Crumble
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
FacebookFacebook’s New Tool Makes It Easy to Search for Photos You’re Not Tagged In
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
drug pricesThis Big Pharma CEO Thinks Trump’s Drug Pricing Threats Are All Bark and No Bite
Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan Attends Company's Media Briefing
Tech

GoPro’s Drone Is Back on the Market Just 3 Months After Its Recall

juliazorthian
1:43 PM UTC

GoPro reintroduced its Karma drone to the market Wednesday, roughly three months after recalling all the models it had sold.

The camera maker pulled its drone model from shelves in early November, after the Karma first went on sale Oct. 23, because a few of the quadcopters "lost power during operation," the company said at the time. GoPro said the problem was a faulty battery latch that could cause the batteries to lose connection mid-flight.

"To clarify, this Karma is the same Karma that launched last year — to the naked eye," GoPro said in its press release Wednesday. "If you break the construction down, you’d see that we’ve redesigned the battery latch."

GoPro touts the Karma as an easy way to obtain "Hollywood-caliber footage" from a drone, due to its stabilizer system. The company offered full refunds for all of the roughly 2,500 drones customers had purchased.

Now, the price is still $799 for a drone with no camera or $1,099 with one (and GoPro is offering a model without a stabilizer for $599, as they recently started selling the stabilizer separately). The Karma is currently available on the GoPro website or from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

GoPro reported a nearly 40% plummet in third-quarter revenue in November, and is expected to announce its fourth-quarter performance shortly.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE