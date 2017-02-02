Market IntelligenceThe Tablet Market Continues to Crumble
Drones

The FAA Allowed Drones to Fly at an Airport for the First Time Ever

Justin Worland
12:58 PM UTC

A drone circled above the world's busiest airport last month, the first time U.S. aviation regulators have granted permission for such a flight, according to a report.

On Jan. 10, the California firm 3D Robotics conducted a total of seven flights at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to survey two parking structures that are set to be demolished, Recode reports.

The flights marked the first time the Federal Aviation Administration has granted a special waiver for drones to fly at the airport. Drones pose a safety risk for pilots who could find them distraction, though many people have flown them near airports despite restrictions.

