PointCloud

Amazon’s Holiday Season Was Merry But Not Bright Enough

Reuters
9:15 PM UTC

Amazon.com's quarterly revenue rose 22.4%, driven by strong sales in the holiday period and a jump in subscriptions for its Prime service.

The world's biggest online retailer said its net sales rose to $43.74 billion in the fourth quarter from $35.75 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $44.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Amazon's net income rose to $749 million, or $1.54 per share, from $482 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud services business, jumped 47% to $3.54 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $3.60 billion, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Amazon (amzn) said last month that the 2016 holiday was its best-ever shopping season, when it shipped 50% more items than the prior year for third-party vendors

