Hillary Clinton Is Giving This Year’s Commencement Speech at Wellesley College

Hillary Clinton is slated to give the commencement speech at Wellesley College in May, the school announced Wednesday. Aside from her concession speech , this is one of Clinton's few major public address since her loss to Donald Trump during the 2016 election .

Clinton is a 1969 graduate of the private all-girls school in Wellesley, Mass. and has given the commencement speech there twice before: First in 1969, when she became the College's first-ever student commencement speaker, and again in 1992 as the United States' First Lady.

“Secretary Clinton has changed the face of American politics, showing the country and the world that there must be no limit to the heights to which women can rise,” Wellesley College President Paula A. Johnson said, according to the press release. "Her persistence, her love of service, and her commitment to fight for women and girls serves as a living example of how to make ‘what appears to be impossible, possible,’ as she said to her fellow graduating classmates at Wellesley in 1969. For these reasons and many more, Wellesley is immensely honored to welcome her home as this year’s commencement speaker."

The school's commencement ceremony will be held on May 26, 2017, according to the press release.

Separately, publisher Simon & Schuster also announced Clinton-related news on Wednesday: According to TIME, Clinton will publish a new book of personal essays in fall 2017.

Clinton has kept a relatively low-profile since her 2016 loss. However, she has since been sighted in the woods near her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., at an independent bookstore in Rhode Island , and again at the Broadway play, The Color Purple, where she received a standing ovation . Clinton made her first major public appearance last month, when both she and former President Bill Clinton attended President Trump's inauguration .