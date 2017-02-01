Hillary Clinton is ready to reflect on the race she lost to President Donald Trump, and she'll publish her thoughts in a new book due out this fall.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced the yet-to-be titled project on Wednesday, and described it as "a new book of personal essays" inspired by "the hundreds of quotations [Clinton] has been collecting for decades." Clinton will use the quotes to tell stories from her life "up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign," the publisher said.

“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said in a statement. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

The new book will be the sixth Clinton has published through Simon & Schuster. Interestingly enough, the publisher has been under fire of late for striking a deal with right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos , who's known for provoking hateful commentary on Twitter—a platform he was banned from last year.

Clinton's previous books with the publisher include It Takes a Village in 1996, Dear Socks, Dear Buddy —based on letters children wrote to the first pets—in 1998, An Invitation to the White House in 2000, memoir Living History in 2003, and Hard Choices, a book about her time as secretary of state that was published ahead of her presidential bid in 2014.

The Associated Press reports that Clinton is also resuming her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speakers' bureau she worked with after her time as secretary of state. During the primaries and in the general election, rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders and Trump criticized Clinton for the speeches she gave—most notably to big banks—through the agency.

The new projects are the most formal steps Clinton has taken to reemerge on the national stage following the election upset. She's made few public appearances or comments since November. She attended Trump's inauguration on January 20 and tweeted about the Women's March on January 21—"Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @ womensmarch "—the next day.

Her upcoming endeavors could also put to rest rumors that Clinton is considering a run for New York City mayor, the AP says. Speculation about Clinton challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio this year started to swirl in early January and Clinton hasn't publicly ruled out a run.