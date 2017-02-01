LeadershipWould You Notice How Your Colleague Dresses If She Were a Man?
J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney Defends Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Photo Using Her Lyrics

Mahita Gajanan
12:49 AM UTC

Beyoncé's announcement that she was pregnant with twins on Wednesday resulted in overjoyed reactions, more than 17,000 tweets and several people who criticized the look of her Instagram post confirming that the Knowles-Carter family is expecting new members.

The singer announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post showing her posed in underwear and a veil and kneeling in front of a giant wreath of flowers, prompting many on Twitter to compare it to the awkward family portraits common to places like J.C. Penney photo studios.

But on Twitter, the retailer showed love to both Beyoncé and its photo studio, using the singer's own lyrics to defend her.

"Y'all haters corny..." J.C. Penney tweeted at one critic, copping the opening words to Beyoncé's "Formation."

J.C. Penney clearly loves Beyoncé as much as many, many others.

