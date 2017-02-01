J.C. Penney Defends Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Photo Using Her Lyrics

General view outside JCPenney Brooklyn Gateway on November 30, 2015 in New York City.

Beyoncé's announcement that she was pregnant with twins on Wednesday resulted in overjoyed reactions, more than 17,000 tweets and several people who criticized the look of her Instagram post confirming that the Knowles-Carter family is expecting new members.

The singer announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post showing her posed in underwear and a veil and kneeling in front of a giant wreath of flowers, prompting many on Twitter to compare it to the awkward family portraits common to places like J.C. Penney photo studios.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

But on Twitter, the retailer showed love to both Beyoncé and its photo studio, using the singer's own lyrics to defend her.

"Y'all haters corny..." J.C. Penney tweeted at one critic, copping the opening words to Beyoncé's "Formation."

Time for us to go...to the left, to the left. We ❤️ Bey, we ❤️ the hive, we ❤️ you all. Keep the love on top. - JCPenney (@jcpenney) February 1, 2017

J.C. Penney clearly loves Beyoncé as much as many, many others .