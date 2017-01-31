Term Sheet — Tuesday, January 31

VISIONS OF UNICORNS

Hello from the air, where I’m on my way to L.A. for the Upfront Summit. A few brief notes:

Oh, SNAP: NYSE has won the competition for Snapchat’s listing . My reaction: Sure, Facebook’s infamously rocky debut on Nasdaq may have been the reason certain high-profile listings like Twitter or Alibaba chose NYSE. But that was now five years ago and plenty of high profile tech companies have chosen Nasdaq since. (For example, AppDynamics... almost.)

I would estimate Snap’s decision had more to do with (1) The company’s pattern of doing the exact opposite of whatever Silicon Valley companies, especially Facebook, would do, and (2) NYSE’s heavy courting. For the past several months, the Wall Street exchange’s stately facade has been covered in a giant banana-yellow “ADD US ON SNAPCHAT” banner. NYSE President Tom Farley has even taken to wearing Snapchat spectacles during closing bell ceremonies.

There’s more riding on this than just a day o’ hype. As I noted last month :

The listing could do more than warm up a chilly IPO market. The investment world is hoping that Snap’s IPO will help get millennials interested in investing. Most young people don’t play the stock market, according to surveys, because they don’t have the money or the understanding. Personally, I would be surprised if Snap’s IPO will change that reality. But the company twice defied the world’s expectations to generate buzz for connected eyewear and a public offering. Why not a third time?

Unicorn Watch: Back in those halcyon days of 2015, nearly every new round of venture funding for billion-dollar startups resulted in a higher valuation. But a recent “ unicorn” survey from Fenwick & West shows what we knew anecdotally already: “Up rounds” are no longer the default. The percentage of up rounds fell from 97% in 2015 to just 75% last year. Meanwhile flat rounds increased from zero to 21% and down rounds were unchanged in the low single digits. As Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann said when his company raised its latest round of funding, “ flat is the new up .”

Visions: SoftBank Group is already putting its massive Vision Fund to work. WSJ reports that the company is in discussions to invest $1 billion into WeWork . A few thoughts:

• The most interesting detail of the story isn’t the headline. The story notes that SoftBank has also discussed investing in Uber. Such a deal would only further complicate the convoluted web of relationships between Uber, Didi, Alphabet, Apple, and SoftBank. (Alphabet now competes with its investment Uber, Uber merged with Didi, Didi has investment from SoftBank, SoftBank has Apple as one of its limited partners, Apple competes with Alphabet, etc.)

• WeWork and Uber aren’t particularly creative investment choices. It shows the challenge of deploying a $100 billion fund. When you have this much money to put to work, the only logical thing to do is look at the list of the world’s most highly valued startups and ask, ‘Whose cap table can absorb a check this big?’ It’s why we should expect the Vision Fund to do acquisitions in addition to venture-style deals.

• One of the Vision Fund’s biggest investors, Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, has already poured a lot of its own money directly into Uber, minus the management fees and carried interest SoftBank is charging on the Vision Fund.

Secondaries Watch: Evercore has a report out on the state of the private capital secondary market. It’s a bit rough: Transaction volume in 2016 fell 12% from the year prior and almost 60% of buyers surveyed have lowered their return targets. And yet! Dry powder is at $90 billion, an all-time high, compared with $70 billion six months ago. Buyers plan to raise an additional $30 billion this year.

In other words, a giant pile of secondary money is sitting on the sidelines. Nigel Dawn, global head of private capital advisory at Evercore, blames cauation around Brexit and the U.S. election for the drop in deal volume in the second half of last year. He expects transactions to pick back up, despite the decreased return expectations (which Dawn attributes to the secondary market maturing). Lastly, Dawn argues the low volume is also a technical issue, since fewer primary funds were raised between 2009 and 2012. The pickup in fundraising from 2013 will lead to higher secondary volumes in the coming years, he says.

Sinister Startups: Over the years I’ve seen plenty of clever games meant to simulate the experience of founding a startup. The lesson is usually, “See guys? It’s harder than it looks!” A new one called The Founder as a much darker message: As a virtual startup founder, you must grapple with the understanding that all of your decisions are responsible for turning the world toward dystopia. There’s… a lot to unpack in that concept. More on it here .

Clarification: Amplify Partners, a venture firm based in Menlo Park, is separate from Amplify.LA, a Los Angeles startup accelerator that announced it raised $10 million for its third fund yesterday.

PS. The rest of yesterday's Q&A with Don Harrison, head of M&A at Google, is available right here .