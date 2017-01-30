StarbucksStarbucks Faces Boycott After Pledging to Hire Refugees
Starbucks Mexico 10th Anniversary Press Conference
LeadershipTrump Demands Federal Agencies Cut Two Regulations for Every New One
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SMALL BUSINESS LEADERS
Most Powerful WomenFemale Meteorologists Don’t Want to Be Called ‘Weather Girls’
Severe Storm hits Sydney
ACLUTech and Hollywood Stars Spur ACLU Efforts With Matching Funds
Protestors Rally Against Muslim Immigration Ban At LAX
J.P. Morgan Chase

J.P. Morgan Affirms ‘Unwavering Commitment’ to Employees After Trump Immigration Ban

Maya Rhodan
5:00 PM UTC

J.P. Morgan Chase issued a memo to its entire staff on Sunday, affirming its commitment to them in the wake of the Trump administration's new executive order that restricts travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"In light of recent executive orders in the United States regarding immigration policy, we want every one of you to know of our unwavering commitment to the dedicated people working here at JPMorgan Chase," the memo from the bank's operating committee reads, according to Business Insider. J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon is a member of the committee.

People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S.
VIEW GALLERY | 30 PHOTOS
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., January 29, 2017. Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.Andrew Kelly — Reuters
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S.
Immigration Protest
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S.
Riot police push activists gathered at Portland International Airport to protest against President Donald Trump's executive action travel ban in Portland
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer addresses the crowd during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration ban in New York City
Protestors Rally At Philadelphia Airport Against Muslim Immigration Ban
Rally And March In NYC Protests Refugee And Muslim Ban
International Arrivals at Dulles
Trump Travel Ban Impact New York
MIPHT DTW PROTEST
Protest against President Trump in Portland
Demonstrators Protest Muslim Travel Ban In New York City
Protestors Rally At Philadelphia Airport Against Muslim Immigration Ban
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S.
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston
Niloofar Radgoudarzi thanking the crowd for protesting after her father was released from custody after being detained in San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco
Activists gather outside a U.S. Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York
Trump Refugees Texas
Trump Travel Ban Impact
Mark Sernett, Wade Sernett
Demonstrators Protest At JFK Airport As White House Defends Immigrant Ban
Trump Refugees
Marian Vayghan reacts after her uncle had been released from a detention center for deportation back to Iran as people protest of Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at LAX in Los Angeles
A man gives pizza to protesters chanting slogans in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens
Trump Refugees Seattle
Trump Refugees Texas
Protestors Rally At Dulles International Airport Against Muslim Immigration Ban
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S.
People gather at Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Qu
... VIEW MORE
1 of 30

An unspecified number of J.P. Morgan employees are on sponsored visas and may be impacted by the Trump administration order, according to the memo. The company said it worked to reach those employees over the weekend.

"We understand the situation is evolving quickly, so if you have any concerns about your own situation and have not been contacted, please reach out to your local immigration specialist or HR team," the memo reads.

Many companies have come out in support of their employees in the wake of the order, and some have denounced the Trump administration's ban on travel. Ride-hailing company Lyft announced over the weekend it would donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union , which has already challenged Trump's order, over the next four years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE