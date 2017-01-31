boy scouts of americaBoy Scouts Announces It Will Accept Transgender Members
Most Powerful Women

Oprah Will Join ’60 Minutes’ As a Special Contributor This Fall

Zamira Rahim
4:06 PM UTC

Oprah is set to return to a major network in 2017.

The talk show icon will join CBS' 60 Minutes as a special contributor this fall, according to Entertainment Weekly. "At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective," Winfrey said in a statement. She also said that 60 Minutes represents a "bastion of journalistic storytelling."

60 Minutes can draw between 10 and 20 million viewers a week, according to CNN Money.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey," said executive producer Jeff Fager.

Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years before leaving and launching the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in 2011. Her cable network is home to Queen Sugar (among others), a drama series created by director Ava Duvernay, and which has been praised for its diversity and inclusivity. President Obama awarded Winfrey the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

