Oprah Will Join ’60 Minutes’ As a Special Contributor This Fall

NEW YORK - JANUARY 3: CBS This Morning: Oprah Winfrey talks about her new cookbook and weight loss on CBS This Morning on Tuesday 1/3/2017. (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Oprah is set to return to a major network in 2017.

The talk show icon will join CBS' 60 Minutes as a special contributor this fall, according to Entertainment Weekly . "At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective," Winfrey said in a statement. She also said that 60 Minutes represents a "bastion of journalistic storytelling."

60 Minutes can draw between 10 and 20 million viewers a week, according to CNN Money .

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey," said executive producer Jeff Fager.

Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years before leaving and launching the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in 2011. Her cable network is home to Queen Sugar (among others), a drama series created by director Ava Duvernay, and which has been praised for its diversity and inclusivity. President Obama awarded Winfrey the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.