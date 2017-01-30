Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, continued to push back against President Donald Trump over the weekend on Twitter, this time criticizing Trump's immigration ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations.

Trump signed his executive order for the ban on Friday, which sparked protests at airports in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and other cities. Four federal judges in New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington state, subsequently issued stays on a ban that Cuban characterized, in a series of tweets over the weekend, as "not vetted or thought through."

Cuban, like Trump himself, is a reality TV personality—having appeared on ABC's Shark Tank for the last few years. And, like Trump, he is a Twitter ( twtr ) aficionado. Cuban is a self-made billionaire who sold startup Broadcast.com to Yahoo ( yhoo ) in 1999 for $5.7 billion . And he has never been shy about sharing his opinions—whether the topic is NBA officiating or telecommunications policy or politics.

Some tech leaders were also unsettled by Trump's orders, which suspended the country's refugee program and temporarily banned visas for citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. Critics have pointed out the conspicuous absence of Saudi Arabi, and other predominantly Muslim countries that have been tied to the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. but that also have strong business ties with this country.

On Saturday, Google chief executive Sunder Pichai, for example, told Google ( goog ) employees traveling abroad who would be affected by the executive orders to return to the U.S. as soon as possible.

I guess this Answers the question of whether or not @realDonaldTrump draws the biggest crowds. He does https://t.co/pgFMbATRW4 - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 29, 2017

Instead of watching TV tonight, why not call a few of the 109 and show some empathy ? Explain to them and then all of us what your vision is https://t.co/2ssCsLsW4b - Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 30, 2017

Business Insider has more about the latest tweetstorm, which came a day after Cuban criticized Trump's policy on Mexico , saying the president's plan to impose a 20% tariff on Mexican imports would lead to a trade war.

Cuban endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in her bid for the White House last July but had previously toyed with the idea of backing Trump, as noted in this Fortune timeline.