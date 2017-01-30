StarbucksStarbucks Faces Boycott After Pledging to Hire Refugees
Starbucks Mexico 10th Anniversary Press Conference
LeadershipTrump Demands Federal Agencies Cut Two Regulations for Every New One
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SMALL BUSINESS LEADERS
ACLUTech and Hollywood Stars Spur ACLU Efforts With Matching Funds
Protestors Rally Against Muslim Immigration Ban At LAX
Donald TrumpRead Harvard University President’s Full Response to Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban
Harvard Students Rally Before Delivering Letter To University President
Severe Storm hits Sydney
A severe thunderstorm.  Photo by Mark Kolbe — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Female Meteorologists Don’t Want to Be Called ‘Weather Girls’

Madeline Farber
5:21 PM UTC

All to often, female meteorologists — educated, highly skilled scientists — are called "weather girls." And they want it to stop.

“I don’t think people realize how many times I do get called that today,” Weather Channel meteorologist Jen Carfagno said in a Facebook live discussion Sunday. “You just let it roll off your shoulders.”

Later, Carfango joined WNBC chief meteorologist Janice Huff, and Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist at ABC News, for an episode of The Weather Channel’s “Weather Geeks" called "Women in Science" — a two-part series that delves into the challenges women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), face. Weather Channel meteorologist Marshall Shepherd hosted the show.

"Women on television can also be scientists. It's that simple," Zee said during the episode.

Since female meteorologists can serve as role models to young STEM-focused girls, the four agreed that using the term "meteorologist" is more important that ever — especially since "there’s a big disparity on the general population versus how many people are in the geosciences, and men still dominate," Huff said.

"Let’s abolish the term ‘weather girl,'"Shepherd said. "Respect these women for what they are: scientists."

To watch the full discussion, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE