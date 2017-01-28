syrian refugeesSyrian Refugees Shocked, Sad as Trump Bans Them From the U.S.
Demonstrators hold aloft signs at the rally against Donald
Most Powerful WomenTechnology Could Destroy More Jobs for Women Than Men
Women's March in Berlin
trump immigrationTrump Refugee Ban Causes Chaos, Panic, Anger Worldwide
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
business diversityA College Degree Doesn’t Get You That Far if You’re Black
Male college student wearing cap and gown, rear view
RUSSIA-US-TRUMP
A special gold-plated iPhone 7 smartphone bearing the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump Vasily Maximov—AFP/Getty Images
Global Forum

President Donald Trump’s Closest Companion Could Easily Become a Spy

Robert Hackett
4:31 PM UTC

Since taking office, the President of the United States has been using a Samsung Galaxy S3 phone, in all likelihood, to launch his stock-bashing, media-trashing, international diplomacy-thrashing, 140 character-capped rockets into the incendiary depths of the Twitter-sphere.

The New York Times reported this week that, despite his wife Melania's weekday absence, President Donald Trump "has the television—and his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides — to keep him company." Additional sleuthing by the mobile maniacs at Android Central, a blog devoted to the namesake Google operating system, narrowed the handset's identity down to the type. The smoking gun? Photos recently shot by the German news outlets Bild.de and Die Welt at the boss' former offices in Trump Tower unmistakably reveal the supposed device's make and model.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter, where this essay originated.

Related

People wave Turkey's national flags during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally in Istanbul
Global ForumSocial Media Battle Lines Drawn Ahead of Turkish Vote
Global Forum
Social Media Battle Lines Drawn Ahead of Turkish Vote

The revelation has some Beltway watchers worried. "A Galaxy S3 does not meet the security requirements of the average teenager, let alone the purported leader of the free world," observed Nicholas Weaver, a security expert at the non-profit International Computer Science Institute in Berkeley, California, in a post on the policy blog Lawfare. Hacking that gadget is "the type of project I would assign as homework for my advanced undergraduate classes," he said. (Coincidentally, America's adversaries have the same assignment—if they haven't accomplished it already.)

Read more: "The President's New Phone"

As many commenters have noted, the standard Galaxy S3 last received a software update about two years ago, leaving the handset potentially vulnerable to spies and hackers. The phone might even be subject to compromise by Stagefright, an old Android mega-bug that attackers can exploit with a single booby-trapped multimedia message. Say what you will about the Democratic National Committee's cybersecurity posture, if the commander-in-chief is indeed persisting with an eminently hijackable handset, that should raise serious alarms. It would be trivial, after all, to turn it into a spy agency's location-tracker or voice-transmitter, as Bruce Schneier, a cryptography expert and tech chief at the IBM security subsidiary Resilient Systems, noted.

For more on Samsung phones, watch:

There is some controversy about the matter though. An earlier report in the Times claimed that the president had exchanged his beloved personal cell for a locked-down substitute. (Most likely, this refers to a government-modified Boeing Black phone, per a report in NextGov, a blog devoted to federal tech.) The latest finding calls that development into question, however.

Read more: "Can Huawei Catch Apple and Samsung?"

In the more recent report by the Times, President Trump mentioned another set of horns as well. He lavished praise on the White House's communications lines, calling them "the most beautiful phones I've ever used in my life." Specifically, he referred to their built-in encryption and wiretapping protections. "The words just explode in the air," he said.

Hear that, eavesdroppers? I sure hope not.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE