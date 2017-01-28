european politicsAdidas CEO Very Concerned About Europe’s Political Failure
Henkel AG Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted Interview
iraqTrump Refugee Order Dashes Hopes of Iraqis Who Helped the U.S.
Remaining US Troops In Iraq Patrol Restive Babil Province
AppleApple’s 2017 Performance Could Hinge on the iPhone
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
LeadershipWhat I Learned From Managing a Team Thousands of Miles Away
Businesswoman video conferencing on laptop
Bill Clinton And Bill Gates Testify At Senate Hearing On Global Health
Bill Gates. Photograph by Chip Somodevilla — Getty Images
bill gates

Bill Gates Says These Are the Jobs He Would Drop Out of College for Today

Stephen Gandel
2:00 PM UTC

Bill Gates is often called Harvard's most famous dropout. He notably ditched the top university in 1975 to found Microsoft, and became the world's richest man.

Looking back, Gates has said he was lucky that computers were a hobby and an obsession of his at a time when they were just starting to change the world.

But speaking on Friday at another Ivy League university, Columbia University, along with fellow billionaire and famous investor Warren Buffett, Gates said that if he were to drop out of college today there's a limited chance he would end up in the computer industry, and likely not in developing operating software for companies. Roughly 1,000 people, mostly students, gathered on the campus to hear the two billionaires speak.

To be clear, Gates, who's now 61, wasn't at Columbia to advocate that students drop out of school. Gates believes in investing in education, and he said that is the No. 1 priority of his foundation in the United States. Nonetheless, responding to a question from a student, he named three areas that he said he found very promising, and where he might pursue a career if he were starting out today. Here they are:

Artificial Intelligence

Professional &#039;Go&#039; Player Lee Se-dol Set To Play Google&#039;s AlphaGo
South Korean professional Go player Lee Se-Dol (R) puts his first stone against Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, during the fourth Google DeepMind Challenge Match on March 13, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Getty Images 

If he were to go into computer sciences today, Gates said, the area that he thought had the most potential was artificial intelligence. Gates brought up a recent victory by Google DeepMind over the top player in the world at Go, a game some predicted a computer could never master. He called it a remarkable achievement that signaled there is more to come in advancement in artificial intelligence. And he said the research being done in the field now is "profound" and on the verge of making new breakthroughs. "The ability for artificial agents to read and understand material is going to be phenomenal," says Gates. "Anything connected with that would be an exciting lifetime career."

Energy Sector


Google buys renewable energy from 20 wind and solar projects around the world. Tim Boyles Photography 2015 

Gates said there is a huge and growing demand for energy that's "reliable, cheap, and clean." And Gates said there is no system yet today that can provide enough energy that meets those criteria. That's why he sees energy as an area of opportunity for innovative minds, he told the audience of mostly university students. "The innovations [in energy] will be profound," said Gates. "And there are many paths to get to where we need to go"

Buffett, oddly, didn't chime in, but he would probably agree. His conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway owns a number of the nation's largest utilities and has pledged to spend $30 billion developing alternative energy. Berkshire owns a number of wind farms, and will soon become the largest producer of wind energy in America.

Biotech

Center For Disease Control Reports Highest Number Of Measles Cases In 20 Years
Daniela Chavarriaga holds her daughter, Emma Chavarriaga, as pediatrician Jose Rosa-Olivares administers a measles vaccination during a visit to the Miami Children's Hospital in 2014. Joe Raedle Getty Images 

Gates said he thinks it is a thrilling time in biology and that developments in the biosciences are "moving faster than ever." He said he thought there was potential, and a need for smart innovation, in the fights against obesity, cancer, and depression. Among the most promising advances that Gates mentioned was DNA vaccines. On Donald Trump, Gates said that he was optimistic that the U.S.'s policy and spending on vaccines wouldn't change under the new president, despite some comments Trump has made raising concerns about scientifically unproven links between vaccines and autism. "I don't think Trump will change the U.S. policy stance on vaccines," Gates said. "There may be a commission but the evidence [for the use of vaccines] is unequivocal."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE