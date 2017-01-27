Connected CarsFord’s New Plug-In Device Connects Your Old Car to the Web
Most Powerful Women

Sheryl Sandberg Goes on the Offense Against Donald Trump’s Abortion Policy

Lucinda Shen
12:51 PM UTC

After President Donald Trump signed a Reagan-era anti-abortion policy earlier this week, Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg implored the president to reverse the executive order on Facebook.

"[The policy] could have terrible consequences for women and families around the world," she wrote in a Thursday post supporting the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights Act.

The 47-year-old tech executive linked to a New York Times article explaining how clinics around the world could be affected by the executive order, which cuts funding to health care providers that talk about or give advice on abortion. That includes clinics in Swaziland, which has one of the highest H.I.V. rates in the world, and even clinics that don't provide abortions.

The executive order is also known as the Mexico City Policy, and the global gag rule by critics.

"The best way to prevent abortion is through more family planning services, not fewer," Sandberg wrote in her Thursday post.

