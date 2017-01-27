RetirementHow Homeowners Can Get a Retirement Savings Boost from Uncle Sam
Exploring San Francisco &amp; The Bay Area
Market IntelligenceWhy Verizon Investors Are Worried by Charter Merger Rumors
game of thronesHere Are George R. R. Martin’s 2017 Plans for Game of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" Autograph Signing - Comic-Con International 2014
TechnologyChinese Banks Want to Use Blockchain to Combat Fraud
China flag
Final Presidential Debate Between Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Held In Las Vegas
Win McNamee—Getty Images
Washington D.C.

Why Mike Pence’s Speech at March for Life Is a Big Deal

Jeremy Quittner
5:49 PM UTC

Vice President Mike Pence will address the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

This is a big deal, as no president or vice president has addressed March for Life rallygoers in person since its inception in 1974; President Reagan and President George W. Bush both addressed the crowd remotely during their terms. President Trump was expected to call in to the march, but has since backed out, according to CNN.

Pence’s attendance has amped up attention to the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of people each year.

Pence is an evangelical Christian and known for his extreme views on abortion and women’s reproductive rights. As governor of Indiana, he signed eight bills that limit a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy. As a U.S. Representative, he started the congressional movement to defund Planned Parenthood, and cut Planned Parenthood funding in Indiana as governor.

On his Twitter feed yesterday, Pence said he looked forward to addressing the rally:

The March for Life typically occurs around the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. Congress has traditionally attempted to pass anti-abortion legislation in the same week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Tuesday, the House approved a controversial measure called HR-7 that would make the Hyde Amendment permanent. Th e a mendment forbids federal funds from being used to terminate pregnancies, except in extreme cases. For the past 40 years, its been attached as a rider to annual budget bills , but hasn’t been a permanent law.

Related: How the HR-7 Anti-Abortion Bill Will Hit Small Businesses

For his part, Trump’s views on abortion have changed since running for president. He was once pro-abortion, but changed his tune in 2011, during an unsuccessful presidential run. In 2016, he said he thought women who seek abortions should be punished if the procedure is made illegal, a position he later retracted.

Next week, Trump is expected to announce his pick for Supreme Court justice to replace conservative Antonin Scalia, who died last February and was also an ardent anti-abortionist. Trump is expected to pick a nominee who opposes abortion.

Organizers of the event hope turnout at this year’s March for Life will compete with last Sunday’s Women’s March on Washington, which made reproductive rights one of its cornerstones. Around 440,000 people were estimated to have marched in Washington, D.C., last week.

In addition to Pence, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway will speak, as well as Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, and several Representatives and Senators.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE