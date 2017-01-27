Economy2 Losers and a Big Winner from Friday’s Terrible 4Q GDP Report
Most Powerful Women

Mexicans Are Not Happy With a ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Featuring Melania Trump

Kate Samuelson
5:02 PM UTC

First Lady Melania Trump can be seen twirling a diamond necklace on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico's February issue, just above a cover line that suggests she is "the new Jackie Kennedy."

The photo may look familiar to you since it, as well as Trump's interview, first appeared in the April 2016 issue of GQ. Both magazines are owned by Conde Nast, ABC reports.

Trump's new cover arrives as tensions between President Donald Trump and Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto continue to grow. Yesterday, the two cancelled a meeting following Trump’s announcement that he was moving forward with plans to build his Mexico border wall. Trump also floated a possible plan for paying for the wall: a 20% tax imposed on importers of the stuff that is made in Mexico and shipped to the U.S.

Already, social media users are voicing their outrage over the cover on Twitter. "Melania Trump with a breakfast dish of diamonds on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico looks like joke," wrote one user in Spanish.

"Cancelling subscription after this laughable cover comparing Melania Trump to a noble caring woman like Jackie Kennedy," wrote another.

