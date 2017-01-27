Mexicans Are Not Happy With a ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Featuring Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump is seen the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017.

First Lady Melania Trump is seen the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. SAUL LOEB AFP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump can be seen twirling a diamond necklace on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico's February issue, just above a cover line that suggests she is "the new Jackie Kennedy."

The photo may look familiar to you since it, as well as Trump's interview, first appeared in the April 2016 issue of GQ. Both magazines are owned by Conde Nast, ABC reports.

Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama. https://t.co/WP298EtGug pic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI - Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017

Trump's new cover arrives as tensions between President Donald Trump and Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto continue to grow. Yesterday, the two cancelled a meeting following Trump’s announcement that he was moving forward with plans to build his Mexico border wall. Trump also floated a possible plan for paying for the wall: a 20% tax imposed on importers of the stuff that is made in Mexico and shipped to the U.S.

Already, social media users are voicing their outrage over the cover on Twitter. "Melania Trump with a breakfast dish of diamonds on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico looks like joke," wrote one user in Spanish.

@VanityFair cancelling subscription after this laughable cover comparing Melania Trump to a noble caring woman like Jackie Kennedy😡 https://t.co/nkFMLQZPP2 - AnonBruja🇺🇸 ♿ (@AnonBruja) January 27, 2017

Comprar la revista de @VanityFairMX con @MELANIATRUMP de portada debería ser considerado una traición - What A Hell!!!! o.O (@ElChefAdan) January 27, 2017

melania trump desayunando un plato de diamantes en la portada de vanity fair MÉXICO 👎🏼 parece broma - daniela (@daniizr) January 27, 2017

"Cancelling subscription after this laughable cover comparing Melania Trump to a noble caring woman like Jackie Kennedy," wrote another.