President Donald Trump has suggested a 20% tax on goods imported from Mexico. It is expected to increase the prices of cars, clothes, food and drinks.

The U.S. imported $21 billion of food and drinks from Mexico in 2015, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture. Here is a breakdown of how much we spend on different items.

Fresh vegetables: $4.84 billion on vegetables such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and onions

Fresh fruit: $4.28 billion on raspberries, strawberries, avocados, and other fruits

Wine and beer: $2.7 billion of alcoholic beverages including Corona

Snack foods: $1.72 billion

The new tariff is proposed to pay for building the U.S.-Mexico border, which Mexico's president has refuted many times over.