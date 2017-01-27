RetirementHow Homeowners Can Get a Retirement Savings Boost from Uncle Sam
Exploring San Francisco &amp; The Bay Area
Market IntelligenceWhy Verizon Investors Are Worried by Charter Merger Rumors
game of thronesHere Are George R. R. Martin’s 2017 Plans for Game of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" Autograph Signing - Comic-Con International 2014
TechnologyChinese Banks Want to Use Blockchain to Combat Fraud
China flag
U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Trump’s 20% Mexico Import Tax Will Affect Your Dinner

Fortune Video
6:04 PM UTC

President Donald Trump has suggested a 20% tax on goods imported from Mexico. It is expected to increase the prices of cars, clothes, food and drinks.

The U.S. imported $21 billion of food and drinks from Mexico in 2015, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture. Here is a breakdown of how much we spend on different items.

  • Fresh vegetables: $4.84 billion on vegetables such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and onions
  • Fresh fruit: $4.28 billion on raspberries, strawberries, avocados, and other fruits
  • Wine and beer: $2.7 billion of alcoholic beverages including Corona
  • Snack foods: $1.72 billion

The new tariff is proposed to pay for building the U.S.-Mexico border, which Mexico's president has refuted many times over.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE