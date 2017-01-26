Donald Trump’s Hotel Empire Is Set to Expand

If you live in a major U.S. city that doesn't already have a Trump hotel, there's a good chance one could come your way soon.

During an industry conference in Los Angeles, the CEO of Trump's hotel-management company, Eric Danziger, announced there are plans to "triple the current total" of locations in the United States, Bloomberg first reported.

"There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the US, and we're in five," Danziger said, according to Bloomberg. "I don't see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually.”

The firm is reportedly looking to expand to Dallas, Seattle, Denver, and San Francisco, in an effort to have "a domestic emphasis for the next four or eight years," he said, according to Bloomberg. The news of the U.S. expansion comes after the firm had previously announced plans for hotels in China—a plan that's "pretty much off" now, Danziger said during the panel.

Though President Trump has given control of his businesses to his sons Eric and Donald Jr., the news further raises questions about potential conflicts of interest he may have between his businesses and the presidency, notes Bloomberg. The President has yet to divest himself of any of his businesses.