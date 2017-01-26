online paymentsAlibaba’s Online Payments Affiliate Is Said to Eye U.S. Acquisition
Images Of Wireless Payment Methods In Hong Kong
George SorosA Dutch Regulator Accidentally Published George Soros’ Short Positions
GERMANY-FINANCE-ECONOMY
LeadershipVW’s Compliance Chief Is Leaving the Board After Disagreements Over Responsibilities
Volkswagen Holds Annual Press Conference
QualcommQualcomm Is No Longer Afraid to Name Apple as Legal Battle Expands
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES
Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s Hotel Empire Is Set to Expand

Madeline Farber
1:32 PM UTC

If you live in a major U.S. city that doesn't already have a Trump hotel, there's a good chance one could come your way soon.

During an industry conference in Los Angeles, the CEO of Trump's hotel-management company, Eric Danziger, announced there are plans to "triple the current total" of locations in the United States, Bloomberg first reported.

"There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the US, and we're in five," Danziger said, according to Bloomberg. "I don't see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually.”

The firm is reportedly looking to expand to Dallas, Seattle, Denver, and San Francisco, in an effort to have "a domestic emphasis for the next four or eight years," he said, according to Bloomberg. The news of the U.S. expansion comes after the firm had previously announced plans for hotels in China—a plan that's "pretty much off" now, Danziger said during the panel.

Though President Trump has given control of his businesses to his sons Eric and Donald Jr., the news further raises questions about potential conflicts of interest he may have between his businesses and the presidency, notes Bloomberg. The President has yet to divest himself of any of his businesses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE