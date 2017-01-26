A Dutch Regulator Accidentally Published George Soros’ Short Positions

AFM, a Dutch financial market regulator, accidentally published some of George Soros' short positions to its website, Bloomberg reports.

A short position is a bet that a stock will fall. And the billionaire's positions between 0.2% and 0.5% were published to the agency's site on Tuesday afternoon, according to the report—positions AFM asks investors to report but doesn't usually share. Normally, the agency only releases positions that are larger than 0.5%.

Though the list has since been removed from AFM's website, there's still a possibility that the positions were downloaded and distributed among traders, AFM spokesman Michiel Gosens first told Reuters .

"We regret this mistake," the agency said, according to Reuters.

Though the spokesperson could not confirm names, Bloomberg was the first to report Soros was among them. And according to Reuters, which cited Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad's report, the list was mostly "Anglo-Saxon investors such as Marshall Wace and AQR— there are no surprising names."

Soros, whose fortune is worth valued at $25.2 billion, reportedly lost about $1 billion betting against the market after Donald Trump was elected president.

Fortune has reached out to AFM and will update the story if we receive response.