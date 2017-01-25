Brainstorm HealthScientists Gear Up to Run for Office In a World of “Alternate Facts”
President Trump Signs Executive Order In The Oval Office
Donald TrumpThese 3 Stocks Are Already Winners Thanks to President Trump’s Mexican Wall
MEXICO-US-PENA NIETO-TRUMP
Small BusinessHow the HR-7 Anti-Abortion Bill Will Hit Small Businesses
Women's March On Washington - March
Banana RepublicBanana Republic Ousts President After Continued Sales Slump
Banana Republic - Presentation - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week
529794183
Businesswoman looking at digital tablet in office Thomas Barwick—Getty Images
Social Media

Middle-Aged Americans Spend More Time on Social Media than Millennials

Mahita Gajanan
5:59 PM UTC

Middle-aged Americans spend more time on social media than millennials, upending the common assumption that mostly young people are addicted to their smartphones.

A recent report from Nielsen found that Generation X, or people between the ages of 35 to 49, spend almost seven hours a week on social media. Millennials, aged between 18 and 34, spend a little more than 6 hours per week, the study found. By contrast, people over 50 spend about 4 hours a week on social media.

The study found that Generation X members spend about 32 hours a week consuming all media, while millennials spend about 27 hours. Those over 50 spend about 20 hours on all media, according to the report.

Nielsen conducted the study in the third quarter of 2016, accounting for 9,000 smartphone and 1,300 tablet users across the U.S. The study measured media activity passively to avoid self-reporting bias, Bloomberg reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE