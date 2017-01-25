People Want to Know How Peter Thiel Became a Citizen of New Zealand

Lawmakers in New Zealand are demanding to know how Peter Thiel , the Silicon Valley billionaire and Donald Trump donor, obtained citizenship in New Zealand—a fact uncovered through documents of a property purchase made under his name.

The New Zealand Herald first broke the news that the PayPal ( pypl ) founder and Facebook ( fb ) investor had acquired citizenship, after discovering that a company wholly owned by Thiel had bought a farm on what's considered "sensitive land" under New Zealand law.

Foreign buyers are usually required to get special government permission before purchasing such property, but a government official told the Herald that this particular deal " did not need consent as [Thiel] has New Zealand citizenship. "

A member of the country's opposition Labour Party has since lodged a parliamentary question, asking the government to explain the circumstances under which Thiel obtained his status, reports the Herald .

"I can't imagine someone of Thiel's stature and wealth and not being noticed for five years, it just doesn't seem very likely," the party's immigration spokesperson Ian Less-Galloway was quoted as saying. Apart from " exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian and other nature," people are usually required to have lived in New Zealand for the majority of five-years before citizenship can be granted.

The Herald reports that Thiel has invested in a number of New Zealand tech startups, including accounting software company Xero and the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund.

The revelations about Thiel's New Zealand links come days after a New Yorker article named the country as one of the places where rich Americans increasingly look to as a refuge from hypothetical doomsday scenarios in the U.S. Thiel was named as a client of a local real-estate agent catering to the super-rich in that report, though Thiel became a New Zealand citizen in 2011.

The property in question, a 477-acre (193-hectare) lakefront estate in Wanaka on the South Island, is valued at $5.6 million, according to the Herald . Thiel had already made acquisitions in the country prior to this, including a mansion in the city of Queenstown.