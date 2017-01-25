Steven Mnuchin, Steve Bannon and Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, all registered to vote in two states, records show.

The news comes after the President said on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will ask for an investigation into voter fraud . "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedure," the President tweeted.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Although it's not illegal to be registered to vote in multiple states, according to CNN, it is illegal to cast a ballot in more than one state.

Mnuchin, Trump's nominee to head the Treasury department, is registered in New York and California, according to CNN . Mnuchin's New York state voter registration is under an address on Park Avenue — a home he previously occupied, CNN reports. He last voted in New York in 2008. Most recently, Mnuchin used his new address in Bel Air to vote in California's Republican primary this year.

Bannon, the President's chief strategist and senior counselor, was registered in both New York And Florida, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday. Trump's White House advisor was registered to vote at a now-vacant house in Florida — a home where his ex-wife used to live, according to the Guardian . Bannon has since been removed from the voting rolls in Sarasota County, Florida, the supervisor of elections for Sarasota County said, according to CNN .

Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, is also registered in two states—New York and Pennsylvania, the Washington Post confirmed Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly claimed, without specific evidence, that voter fraud lost him the popular vote to his former Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. However, those claims have not been supported by any confirmable facts .