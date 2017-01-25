Most Powerful WomenHow the Golden Rule Can Make a Situation Worse
Gold thump down
trump administrationWhite House Orders Environmental Protection Agency Contract Freeze and Media Blackout
President Trump Signs Executive Order In The Oval Office
trump administrationState Department Is Reviewing a $221 Million Payment to the Palestinians
FRANCE-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-DIPLOMACY-CONFLICT-TALKS
trump administrationDonald Trump Pushes GM, Ford, and Fiat as Toyota Adds 400 Indiana Jobs
President Trump Meets With Key Automobile Industry Leaders
Key Speakers At The APEC 2016 Conference
Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the APEC 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Nov. 19, 2016. Guillermo Gutierrez—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Wants You to Know He’s Not Planning to Run For President

Kevin Lui
5:29 AM UTC

Mark Zuckerberg has publicly refuted suggestions that he might be interested in running for the U.S. presidency.

"No," read the Facebook (fb) founder and CEO's written response to an enquiry from BuzzFeed.

The website reports that Zuckerberg's response comes after incessant press speculation of his political ambitions, based on several recent personal and corporate moves.

Following a tumultuous election year which saw his social network's political and media roles come under the spotlight, the Fortune Businessperson of the Year 2016 kicked off the new year with a pledge to travel to all 50 U.S. states, in a bid to "get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future. "

Get Data Sheet

Fortune’s technology newsletter

BuzzFeed suggested that certain developments, including a top level hire at Zuckerberg's charity and a recent change in Facebook shareholders' power structure, indicated that Zuckerberg was mulling involvement in politics. But an unnamed source told BuzzFeed that the billionaire had denied having such plans.

"There’s absolutely no truth to the idea that Mark is running for office and I’ve heard it directly from him," the source told BuzzFeed, adding that Zuckerberg's interests lay in the power of Facebook as a global platform.

For more on Mark Zuckerberg, watch Fortune's video:

In December, Bloomberg reported that unsealed court filings revealed that Facebook planned to change its shareholder power structures so that, even should Zuckerberg divest most of his investments, he would still get to keep his current voting control over the publicly-traded social media company. (Current U.S. President Donald Trump has been mired in controversy over his investment and ownership of the Trump Organization both during and after his 2016 campaign, and now faces a lawsuit brought by an ethics watchdog.)

The Facebook founder and CEO added that he was "focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative," the education philanthropy group he jointly founded in 2015 with his wife Priscilla Chan. Earlier this month, the group snagged former Obama aide David Plouffe from Uber, and news broke that the organization had acquired Meta, an artificial intelligence startup with a focus on healthcare.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE