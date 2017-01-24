Donald TrumpDonald Trump Gave Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Dating Advice in 2012
NintendoEvery Nintendo Switch Launch Game We Know About So Far
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
Donald TrumpDon’t Like Net Neutrality? Then You’re Going to Love Trump’s FCC Chief
Donald Trump Hold Campaign Rally In Orlando, Florida
toshibaToshiba Board Appears Ready to Approve Spinout of Chip Business
JAPAN-ELECTRONICS-TOSHIBA-EARNINGS
Photograph by Getty Images
Telecommunications

Verizon Misses Subscriber Growth Projections Amid Stiff Competition

Reuters
Updated: 1:29 PM UTC

Verizon Communications, whose deal to buy Yahoo's core assets has been cast into doubt by data breaches at the Internet company, added fewer subscribers than expected in the latest quarter amid stiff competition from smaller rivals T-Mobile U.S. (tmus) and Sprint (s).

Verizon added a net 591,000 retail postpaid subscribers—those who pay their bills on a monthly basis—in the fourth quarter, far fewer than the 726,00 analysts had expected, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Shares of New York-based Verizon (vz), which has said it wants to buy Yahoo's assets to drive growth in advertising and media, were down 2.7% at $51 in premarket trading.

Verizon's operating revenue fell for the third straight quarter, to $32.34 billion, from $34.25 billion in the same period of 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $32.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Talk that Verizon may demand better terms from Yahoo (yhoo) intensified in December after the Internet pioneer disclosed that a breach in 2013 had exposed data from more than 1 billion user accounts. Yahoo said in September another breach in 2014 had compromised the accounts of more than 500 million users.

Taking into account the two breaches, Yahoo said on Monday that its deal with Verizon was expected to wrap up in the second quarter instead of the first quarter, putting to rest some investor concerns about the deal's future.

Verizon said on Tuesday it continued to work with Yahoo to assess the impact of data breaches.

Net income attributable to the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier fell to $4.5 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.39 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 86 cents per share, missing the average estimate of 89 cents per share.

Churn, or customer defections, among those wireless retail customers who pay bills on a monthly basis, increased to 1.10% of total wireless subscribers, compared with the average analyst estimate of 1.05 percent, according to FactSet.

Up to Monday's close, Verizon's shares had risen 11.4% in the past 12 months.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE