President Donald Trump reads an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2017. Ron Sachs—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Here’s What President Trump Likes to Read Every Day

Katie Reilly
Updated: 12:46 PM UTC

President Donald Trump regularly calls out news outlets — both print and broadcast — for coverage he deems "unfair." But that doesn't mean he's not reading and watching, and recent interviews have shed light on his daily news diet.

Before he moved into the White House, Trump relied on paper copies of the New York Times, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, which he was in the habit of skimming, Axios reports. He's known for marking up what he reads with a black Sharpie pen.

"I like a lot of books. I like reading books. I don’t have time to read very much now in terms of the books, but I like reading them," Trump told Axios in a recent interview, when asked what books are on his nightstand and which books he would recommend.

He didn't provide a specific book recommendation, but when asked if he would recommend Adams v Jefferson by John Ferling, which was on his desk, Trump said, "I wouldn't."

As for his TV habits, Trump typically watches Morning Joe and Fox & Friends during the week and catches Meet the Press and 60 Minutes on Sundays, Axios reports.

