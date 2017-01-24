Hulk Hogan sits down with the co-hosts of 'The View' for his first live in-studio interview since his $140 million victory over Gawker. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan’s Gawker Lawsuit Is about to Get the Netflix Movie Treatment

Netflix ( nflx ) has acquired the worldwide rights for Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press , a legal documentary that looks at Hulk Hogan 's lawsuit against Gawker Media over the blog's publication of a sex tape featuring the former wrestler which led to a $140 million victory.

The movie, directed by award-winning filmmaker Brian Knappenberger, was screened at this year's Sundance Film Festival as part of the U.S. Documentary Competition.

The Netflix deal was negotiated by Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers, according to the Hollywood Reporter . It marks the latest in a list of similar acquisitions by Netflix, including the global warming documentary Chasing Coral and Casting JonBenet , an exploration of the 1996 murder of six-year-old beauty pageant contestant JonBenet Ramsey.

Netflix also obtained the rights of Tallulah , starring Ellen Page, Jim Strouse’s comedy The Incredible Jessica Jones and Fun Mom Night , The Verge reports. It also bought the worldwide rights of Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, a film set in Hong Kong and directed by Joe Piscatella.