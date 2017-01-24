Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Kellyanne Conway Says She Has Secret Service Protection Because of the Media

Kellyanne Conway says she has presidential-level protection because of what the press is "doing now to [her]."

The presidential counselor said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday that she is under the protection of the secret service because the media has made her a target. In particular, she blamed Time reporter Zeke Miller, who incorrectly reported on Friday that a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office when it was not. Miller corrected the report within minutes and has repeatedly apologized for the error.

“We have packages delivered to my house with white substances," she told Hannity. "That is a shame and yes I hold [Miller] to account for it.”

The Washington Post reports that Conway does indeed have a security detail, citing a Washington insider. However, the reason for the intense level of protection, according to the Post 's source, is that she is the president's most recognizable aide, a fact that has made her the target of death threats. Donald Trump's team did not respond to a request for comment.

With or without the secret service, Conway may know a thing or two about self-defense. On Saturday, Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino wrote on Facebook about Conway intervening in an alleged fight that broke out during the inaguration ball. He wrote:

"...Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why trump hired her."

He also wrote tweeted about the incident:

Donald Trump's team did not respond to a request for comment. Fortune will update this story with any response.