HP Inc. Recalls Over 100,000 Batteries

HP , Inc. is recalling roughly 101,000 batteries due to the possibility that they may overheat and cause fires.

The PC maker's announcement comes after a previous battery recall in June that affected 41,000 batteries, according to a notice Tuesday by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The USCPSC cited the only reported accident stemming from the faulty batteries involved a battery that overheated and melted, resulting in $1,000 in property damage.

People who purchased laptops under the following brands between Mar. 2013 and Oct. 2016 might be affected by the recall: HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. Affected batteries have one of the following bar codes printed on them: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL, and 6EBVA.

These laptops were sold at a prices ranging from $300 to $1,700.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

HP ( hpq ) said that it is cooperating with several government regulatory agencies over the recall. The company said that less than 1% of all HP laptops it sold during the timeframe lasting more than three years contained an affected battery.

“HP will provide a replacement battery for each verified, affected battery, at no cost,” an HP spokesperson said in an email to Fortune . The spokesperson did not say what caused the batteries to possibly malfunction.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery,” the USCPSC said. “Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only.”

For more about HP, watch :

HP said its customers can visit the following the website to further determine if their batteries fall under the recall.