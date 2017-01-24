HP Inc. Recalls Over 100,000 Batteries

HP, Inc. is recalling roughly 101,000 batteries due to the possibility that they may overheat and cause fires.
The PC maker's announcement comes after a previous battery recall in June that affected 41,000 batteries, according to a notice Tuesday by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The USCPSC cited the only reported accident stemming from the faulty batteries involved a battery that overheated and melted, resulting in $1,000 in property damage.
People who purchased laptops under the following brands between Mar. 2013 and Oct. 2016 might be affected by the recall: HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. Affected batteries have one of the following bar codes printed on them: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL, and 6EBVA.
These laptops were sold at a prices ranging from $300 to $1,700.
HP (hpq) said that it is cooperating with several government regulatory agencies over the recall. The company said that less than 1% of all HP laptops it sold during the timeframe lasting more than three years contained an affected battery.
“HP will provide a replacement battery for each verified, affected battery, at no cost,” an HP spokesperson said in an email to Fortune. The spokesperson did not say what caused the batteries to possibly malfunction.
“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery,” the USCPSC said. “Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only.”
HP said its customers can visit the following the website to further determine if their batteries fall under the recall.