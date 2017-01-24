NortelNortel Cleared to End Bankruptcy
A sign is pictured outside Nortel's Carling Campus in Ottawa
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 22, 2016
Detroit Hosts Annual North American International Auto Show
Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at the 2015 Automotive News World Congress January 13, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan
Tesla

Elon Musk Says Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson Could Be ‘Excellent’ Secretary of State

Lucinda Shen
10:56 PM UTC

Clean energy entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted that the former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson had "the potential to be an excellent Sec of State" on Tuesday.

That came just hours after a Senate panel voted to approve the former oil tycoon for the State Department role — and not long after The Economist tweeted a December op-ed titled "Give Rex a change."

The article noted Tillerson's business acumen, and his ability to run "operations in some of the most inhospitable parts of the world, from ice-encrusted Sakhalin in the Russian Far East, to poverty-stricken Chad."

Musk, who runs Tesla Motors, had a similar rational for saying Tillerson had the potential to be an excellent Secretary of State. In a follow-up tweet, Musk explained that "Rex is an exceptionally competent executive."

Like Tillerson, Musk also has the president's ear. Musk was added to his business advisory forum known as Trump's Strategic and Policy forum. It's unclear if they have ever met.

