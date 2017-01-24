Donald Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Just Gave This Stock a $2 Billion Boost

U.S. President Donald Trump helped send shares of Freeport McMoRan soaring Tuesday after he signed an executive order putting his infrastructure spending plan into action .

Shares of the metals and mining company jumped 8.27% Tuesday as investors anticipated higher sales for Freeport under the infrastructure-focused and energy-friendly Trump administration. The stock also received a bump as investors looked forward to the company's fourth quarter earnings report Wednesday morning.

That boosted Freeport's market capitalization by $2.1 billion, making the company worth $23.5 billion.

Trump's plan to increase i nfrastructure spending has sent metals and mining stocks on a wining streak since his election on Nov. 8. The S&P 500 Metals and Mining Select Industry Sector Index rose 3.2% in Tuesday trading, though it has risen nearly 28% since the elections.

Shares of Freeport McMoran have risen nearly 41% since Nov. 8 — meaning investors had decided that the company is roughly $12 billion more valuable with Trump sitting in the White House than not.