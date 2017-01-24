Cisco to Spend Billions On This ‘Unicorn’ Software Startup

Cisco just put a cork on business software startup AppDynamics’ planned initial public offering by buying the company before its market debut.

The networking giant said Tuesday that it would acquire AppDynamics for roughly $3.7 billion. The deal is expected to close by summer.

AppDynamics, a so-called unicorn startup with a valuation of over $1 billion dollars, filed to go public in December and planned to trade on Nasdaq. Companies like Nike and Kraft use AppDynamics’s technology to monitor how their software and apps are operating.

Cisco ( csco ) said that AppDynamics will become a new business unit within its Internet of things and applications group. The Internet of things refers to devices like elevators and wind turbines that can be connected to the web.

AppDynamics CEO David Wadhwani will remain the leader of the now Cisco-owned software-monitoring unit and will report to Cisco executive Rowan Trollope.

Wadhwani became CEO of AppDynamics in 2015 to take the company public, as Fortune 's Heather Clancy reported . Just a few months after Wadhwani joined, the startup raised $158 million from investors like General Atlantic and Altimeter Capital.

The pending deal is Cisco's first acquisition in 2017; the previous announced deal was the purchase of workplace software company Heroik Labs in October for an undisclosed price.

For Cisco, the acquisition highlights another effort by the networking giant to expand its core business beyond selling switches and routers. Like other legacy enterprise hardware makers including Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( hpe ) and IBM ( ibm ) , Cisco’s core data center hardware business has declined as companies choose to purchase computing resources on demand from cloud companies like Amazon ( amzn ) and Microsoft ( msft ) .

To offset its hardware declines, Cisco has been converting to a more software-oriented business in which it can sell subscriptions to various products like the company’s work collaboration software and cyber security services.

Cisco’s last billion-dollar deal came last February when it bought Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion. Businesses like Nissan and Starbucks used Jasper’s software to more efficiently manage the wireless connections of their Internet-connected devices.

Like AppDynamics, Jasper was also a unicorn startup and was considering an IPO before Cisco swooped in.