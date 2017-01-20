donald trump inaugurationAnti-Trump Protesters Blockade Uber Headquarters
Trump Administration Unveils Plan to Eliminate Obama’s Climate Action Plan

Reuters
Updated: 8:29 PM UTC

The administration of President Donald Trump is committed to eliminating former President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives, according to the recently updated White House website.

"President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years," the website said.

Obama's climate plan proposed cuts to U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.

Trump's efforts to boost the U.S. oil and gas sector will help increase government revenues to "rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure," the website said.

Trump was sworn into office earlier on Friday.

