U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, kisses the hand of Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to Trump, during the Candlelight Dinner event at Union Station in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Photography by Chris Kleponis—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Donald Trump: Kellyanne Conway Does What My Men Are ‘Petrified’ to Do

Valentina Zarya
Updated: 3:14 PM UTC

Like so many women, Kellyanne Conway does the dirty work that men don't want to do—but at least it's appreciated?

On Thursday evening, Donald Trump paid a tribute to his campaign manager-turned-presidential counselor at a campaign donors' dinner in Washington, D.C.

During his speech, the president-elect called Conway on stage (calling her "my Kellyanne") and thanked her for her hard work. "There is no den she will not go into," he said. "When my men are petrified to go on a certain network, I say, 'Kellyanne, will you do it?'" Her response, according to Trump: "Absolutely, no problem." Then, he said, "She gets on and she just destroys them. So anyway, thank you, baby. Thank you."

Conway, who was dubbed the "Trump whisperer" made history this election cycle by becoming the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign.

After the election, the former pollster and pageant queen became a senior advisor on the Trump transition team and was later named a presidential counselor. At the time of Conway's appointment, Trump said she "played a crucial role in [his] victory" and called her a "tireless and tenacious advocate of [his] agenda."

Since Trump's victory, Conway has remained the president-elect's most vocal surrogate despite the numerous cabinet and advisory appointments Trump has made in recent months.

