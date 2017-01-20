President-elect Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump attend the Inaugural 2017 Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump attend the Inaugural 2017 Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photograph by Noam Galai—WireImage

Donald Trump Has Reportedly Given Up His Android Smartphone

After taking the presidential oath Friday, Donald Trump won't be taking his Android smartphone into the Oval Office.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, Trump handed over his Android after security officials urged him to do so, the Associated Press reported.

While President Barack Obama got a heavily modified BlackBerry when he stepped into office, it was later replaced by a smartphone with significantly pared-back functions.

The phone could not text, take photos, or play music, Obama revealed to talk show host Jimmy Fallon earlier this year .

It's unclear what modifications will be done to Trump's new presidential smartphone.

Trump doesn't use email, though he does tweet and call multiple sources at all times of the day, the AP reported.