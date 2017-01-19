Straight Path CommunicationsWhy This Wireless Company’s Shares Lost As Much As 12% Today
Close up Communication Tower
digital healthHow a Former Google AI Vet Wants to Revolutionize the Doctor’s Office
PoliticsWe’ve Entered the Age of the Reality-Star Politician
BARBARA CORCORAN, KEVIN O'LEARY
Career AdviceThe Career Mistake You Don’t Realize You’re Making
Gossip
US-ECONOMY-AUTO
The Hyundai logo is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 9, 2017. SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images
Super Bowl

Hyundai Will Shoot Its Super Bowl Commercial in Real Time

Abigail Abrams
Updated: 7:54 PM UTC

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of TV advertising, and that means most advertisers spend months laboring over their TV spots.

But this year, Hyundai will try to get people's attention in a new way by filming its ad during the game, Ad Age reports. The Korean car company has purchased a 90-second ad that will air immediately after the game ends.

Hyundai is calling the ad a documentary, according to Ad Age, and while the automaker won’t release details, it did say the spot would include “some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments.”

Peter Berg, who directed Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon, will shoot, edit and produce the spot, Hyundai told Ad Age.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE