Hyundai Will Shoot Its Super Bowl Commercial in Real Time

The Hyundai logo is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 9, 2017. SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of TV advertising, and that means most advertisers spend months laboring over their TV spots.

But this year, Hyundai will try to get people's attention in a new way by filming its ad during the game, Ad Age reports . The Korean car company has purchased a 90-second ad that will air immediately after the game ends.

Hyundai is calling the ad a documentary, according to Ad Age, and while the automaker won’t release details, it did say the spot would include “some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments.”

Peter Berg, who directed Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon , will shoot, edit and produce the spot, Hyundai told Ad Age.