Why Some of Big Pharma’s Best-Selling Drugs Are In Trouble This Year

A slew of impending patent expirations could take a significant bite out of several pharma giants' bottom lines this year, according to information compiled by analytics firm Dickson Data and flagged by FiercePharma .

Merck ( mrk ) , Novartis ( nvs ) , Bristol-Myers Squibb ( bmy ) , and Eli Lilly ( lly ) are all facing the patent cliff on important medications.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

Merck has the most at stake: no less than four of its $500 million-per-year drugs have patents expiring in 2017. These treatments—antibiotic Invanz, cholesterol-fighter Vytorin, the antifungal Cancidas, and another anibiotic called Cubicin—totaled $3.8 billion in 2015 revenues for Merck, or 10% of its total 2015 sales (Vytorin and Cubicin are both blockbuster therapies with more than $1.1 billion in annual sales).

Other major therapies that will lose their IP protection include Novartis' Sandostatin LAR, a $1.6 billion-in-sales acromegaly and severe diarrhea treatment, Bristol-Myers' $1.14 billion HIV medicine Reyataz, and Lilly's $700 million ADHD drug Strattera.

As Dickson notes, once a drug faces generic competitors on the market, its sales drop by a staggering average of 90% thanks to significantly lower-cost alternatives. The aforementioned products are facing impending competition from a range of companies including Pfizer ( pfe ) subsidiary Hospira, Teva ( teva ) , Sun Pharma, and Mylan ( myl ) .

These branded medications aren't the only ones that will be facing more and more competition in the coming years.

The recent advent of biosimilar drugs in America - or therapies that mimic brand name "biologic" treatments that tend to be extremely pricey and the best-selling treatments in the world - could start making things a little more difficult for flagship medicines like AbbVie's ( abbv ) and Amgen's ( amgn ) respective top sellers Humira and Enbrel. Those two products raked in $23 billion in global 2015 sales alone.