Brainstorm HealthThe World’s Biggest Killers Get An Ear at Davos
SWITZERLAND-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-WEF
Senate confirmation hearingsTrump’s Energy Pick Softens Stance on Climate Change
Senate Committee Holds Confirmation Hearing For Rick Perry To Become Energy Secretary
CostcoThese Golf Balls Are So Popular Costco Has Run Out of Them
A golf ball sits on a tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf.
donald trump cabinetDonald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Pick Thinks the IRS Is Understaffed
President, First Lady Host Girls Scouts At First-Ever White House Campout
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host a group of Girl Scouts from across the country for a campout on the South Lawn of the White House.  Photo by Chip Somodevilla — Getty Images
Girl Scouts of America

Girl Scouts of America Defends Marching in Donald Trump’s Inauguration Parade

Madeline Farber
Updated: 5:13 PM UTC

The Girl Scouts of America has come under fire since it was announced members of the organization will march in Donald Trump's inauguration parade on Friday.

After the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the official lineup of parade participants, both current and former members of the Girl Scouts, parents and troop leaders took to social media to criticize the organization and express their concerns with its involvement in Trump’s inauguration.

Although the organization has participated in inaugural events in the past, NBC News notes, its participation this year has sparked controversy because of the president-elect's history of making sexist comments about women, as well as the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him, which Trump has denied. Critics believe that the President-elect's words and alleged actions go against the organization's values.

But on Twitter, the Girl Scouts defended their participation:

"Since 1917, Girl Scouts have engaged in Presidential inaugural events to learn about the US democratic process & civic engagement," the official Girl Scouts account tweeted, which later added: “As a non-profit organization GSUSA is nonpolitical, nonpartisan, & will continue to encourage our girls to be civically engaged.”

Below are some of the reactions to news the organization has faced on Twitter (twtr):

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE