U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host a group of Girl Scouts from across the country for a campout on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo by Chip Somodevilla — Getty Images

The Girl Scouts of America has come under fire since it was announced members of the organization will march in Donald Trump 's inauguration parade on Friday.

After the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the official lineup of parade participants, both current and former members of the Girl Scouts, parents and troop leaders took to social media to criticize the organization and express their concerns with its involvement in Trump’s inauguration.

Although the organization has participated in inaugural events in the past, NBC News notes, its participation this year has sparked controversy because of the president-elect's history of making sexist comments about women, as well as the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against him, which Trump has denied. Critics believe that the President-elect's words and alleged actions go against the organization's values.

But on Twitter, the Girl Scouts defended their participation :

"Since 1917, Girl Scouts have engaged in Presidential inaugural events to learn about the US democratic process & civic engagement," the official Girl Scouts account tweeted, which later added: “As a non-profit organization GSUSA is nonpolitical, nonpartisan, & will continue to encourage our girls to be civically engaged.”

Below are some of the reactions to news the organization has faced on Twitter ( twtr ) :

If you wouldn't leave a girl scout in a room alone w/ donald trump, you shouldn't be participating in his inauguration, @girlscouts. #resist - Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 17, 2017

@girlscouts I'm the mother of a Girl Scout and I hope you reconsider your participation. Trump does *not* honor your values, as shown below pic.twitter.com/ozT3Qm3ZrN - Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 17, 2017

@girlscouts @scATX Trump bragged abt sexually assaulting women on tape. I was a Girl Scout, and Girl Scouts taught me to be brave and fight - Sox Morgan (@sox_morgan) January 17, 2017