Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Sept. 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Sept. 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. Tom Pennington Getty Images

In case you're wondering, no, it's not okay to fly drones anywhere near Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reminded hobbyists that drones are prohibited from flying within a 30-mile radius of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, including the National Mall, on the day of the event.

The FAA had already designated Washington, DC as a no-fly zone after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Recently, however, the FAA said it would allow for some drone flights outside the district proper after it created a national drone registration system in Dec. 2015.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Additionally, the FAA warned hobbyists about a temporary flight restriction around Trump Towers, home to the president-elect’s New York City penthouse and business headquarters. Drones were barred near the building starting just days after his election on Nov. 15 until the day after the inauguration on Jan. 21.

People who fly drones near Trump's swearing in should expect to face unspecified criminal charges, fines, a revoking of their pilot’s license, and the possible destruction of their drone by law enforcement.

It’s not just drones the FAA is concerned about. Hang gliding, balloons, and model rockets along with conventional airplanes and helicopters are all off limits to the public. The FAA typically implements temporary flight restrictions during big public events like presidential visits and sporting events.

For more about drones, watch:

Last January, the FAA issued a similar no-drone zone in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium.