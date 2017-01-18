Take a Tour of the Most Expensive Home for Sale in the U.S.

The most expensive home ever listed in the United States is now for sale.

Developer Bruce Makowsky unveiled the fully furnished, $250-million Bel Air mansion Wednesday, according to a press release. The newly built Los Angeles property features a 38,000-square-foot mansion with 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, and six bars. That's not including another 17,000 square-feet of entertainment decks.

The title for the most expensive U.S. home previously belonged to the $195 million mansion in Manalapan, Fla.

"The budget was there is no budget," the developer of the Bel Air home, Bruce Makowsky, wrote on the real estate's advertising website, calling the home a place for the "ultimate billionaire."

The mansion, which took four years to build, has its own 40-seat James Bond-themed theater, a massage studio and/or wellness spa, a fitness center an infinity pool, and a bowling alley.



The luxury mansion also features over 100 curated art installations, an auto gallery with cars worth over $30 million, seven full-time staff, an outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater, two fully stocked champagne/wine cellars, and an assorted candy wall.

Plus, visitors will be treated to a 270-degree unobstructed view from the home.

To detractors who argue that the home is too extravagant to ever be bought, Makowsky points to mega-yachts and private jets that can sell from $150 million to $500 million.

"Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year," he said in a statement. "There are hundreds of new billionaires created each year and they are increasingly setting their sights on this coveted enclave of California for everything the state has to offer."