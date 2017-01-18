Labor Department Slaps Oracle With Discrimination Lawsuit

Larry Ellison, chairman of Oracle Corp., speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld 2015 conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015.

The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.

The department, in a statement announcing the lawsuit, said the company was prohibited from any such discriminatory practices given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.

Oracle America ( orcl ) is part of Oracle Corp.