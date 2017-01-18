Lehman BrothersHere’s What the Former CEO of Lehman Brothers Is Up to Now
Oracle

Labor Department Slaps Oracle With Discrimination Lawsuit

Reuters
Updated: 6:28 PM UTC

The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.

The department, in a statement announcing the lawsuit, said the company was prohibited from any such discriminatory practices given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.

Oracle America (orcl) is part of Oracle Corp.

